Qwilr Proposal Software

Effortlessly create beautiful, interactive proposals that captivate buyers and help your proposals stand out. Qwilr allows you to generate personalized proposals, quotes, and contracts in minutes, including by connecting directly to your CRM. These web-based documents can be sent as interactive webpages that look great on any device, with options for instant signing and payment. Now you can get all your Qwilr proposal notifications in Slack.

- Send them as a personal message, or directly to a public channel.

- Get notified when your proposals are opened, viewed, signed, if the buyer is stalling, or if someone new views your proposal.

- Respond to this buyer signal on the go, with messages where you're already working, in Slack.

- Track what your buyers truly care about with links back to Qwilr's detailed analytics, ensuring your proposals make a lasting impact.