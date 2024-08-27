Qwilr Proposal Software

Política de retención de datos
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Qwilr assigns all customer data our highest data classification, and in line with our Data Storage Policy encrypts all data at rest using AES-256. Data is removed within 30 days of the account data being terminated. DSAR requests or requests for further information can be sent to privacy@qwilr.com.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Australia
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no