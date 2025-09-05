One Horizon is not another standup bot. It writes the update for you.

No more scrambling to remember what you did yesterday. No more awkward standup prep. One Horizon automatically turns dev work into a clear done-list you can share.Receive personalized daily updates on Slack. Get notified when standup meetings begin, review your progress summary, and confirm with one click. Fully automated and purpose-built for developer teams.- AIdelivered to your DMs daily- Time-zone aware reminders and scheduling- Works in DMs or channels with threaded summariesworkflows to keep meetings focused- Multi-team and multi-project support- Admin controls for participants, timing, and visibility- Integrations with GitHub, Google Calendar, Jira and moreA (free) One Horizon account is required to use this app. You’ll be prompted to sign in or create one after installing.This app uses large language models (LLMs) to generate summaries and suggestions. Outputs may be incomplete or inaccurate. Please review before sharing and verify important details. Do not use for legal, financial, or safety-critical decisions. See the Security & Compliance section for details on the model, data handling, retention, and residency. We do not use Slack data to train external models