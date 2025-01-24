Copado Expert

Política de retención de datos
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data Center Locations: EU & US
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP & AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic Claude 3
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.