Elegant Chat

Política de retención de datos
We hold your privacy and data security in the highest regard. For the free plan, data is retained for a period of 90 days from their creation. For the paid plan, your data is retained as long as you continue to use our services. If you desire to have your data removed, you can request it by contacting us at support@tailrec.io. You can make this request at any time or when uninstalling our app.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We offer users the option to delete their data by submitting a request to support@tailrec.io. Additionally, if you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically removed after a 14-day period. However, please note that if you reinstall the app within 14 days, the data cleanup process will be halted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We ensure the safety of all customer information by storing it in a secure and encrypted cloud provider. We adhere to industry security standards to guarantee data security during transmission and while at rest. Moreover, we employ encryption techniques to safeguard all textual data provided by customers, utilizing periodically rotated data keys.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini, gpt-3.5-turbo
Ajustes de retención de LLM
LLM data retention settings are controlled by OpenAI and cannot be modified by customers.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
We use pre-trained models provided by the OpenAI API, and do not offer fine-tuning services for our customers. Each request is processed independently, with no prior context carried over between requests.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
According to OpenAI's enterprise privacy policy (https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/), API inputs and outputs may be securely retained for up to 30 days to facilitate service delivery and identify potential abuse. After this period, the data is removed