Cisco Identity Intelligence CA

Política de retención de datos
CII retains Customer Data for Ninety (90) calendar days or until the Customer Owner requests disposal, whichever is earliest.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data disposal entails first destroying the AES-256 encryption keys used for data access, rendering the stored data unusable. This encrypted data is then deleted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All sensitive data classified according to CII's Data Classification policy is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong, industry-recommended algorithms. Encryption at rest is used across multiple systems and layers of the stack including file systems, file object stores, databases, third-party SaaS services, and directly in CII's own developed components. Encryption in motion is primarily achieved through the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS), but may include other secure protocols.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá
Información del alojamiento de datos
Hosted on AWS ca-central-1
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no