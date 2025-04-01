Structural

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained throughout the program lifetime and for as long as is necessary to perform relevant processing activity. Post-lifetime of the program we remove or obfuscate data within 60 days except for that data required for legal, accounting, or other approved operational activity.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users may request deletion or correction of data as part of data subject rights. Augeo may anonymize data rather than fully delete it. Requests are handled within 45 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Augeo is fully cloud-native and leverages multiple regions within the AWS cloud.
Augeo uses cloud-native data storage mechanisms include MongoDB, SQL Server RDS, Snowflake, and Oracle.
We do have sub-processors: we use sub-processors for storing and processing data, including AWS, MongoDB, Tray.io, and Snowflake, and Oracle.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Augeo uses multiple data hosts including MongoDB, Amazon, Snowflake, and Oracle.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no