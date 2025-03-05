We support teams wherever they are, offering a personalized well-being journey that’s grounded in behavior change. By integrating directly into Slack, our app helps individuals identify the key drivers of burnout, provides tailored recommendations to improve their overall well-being, and ultimately fosters healthier, more productive work environments.
What the App Does in Slack:
Inside your Slack workspace, our bot becomes a proactive guide. Each weekday, it sends up to three short check-in messages to every user, depending on their responses. These messages focus on tracking sleep quality, mood, and daily goals—simple interactions designed to help employees reflect on their well-being. Based on their input, the bot immediately suggests actionable tips, resources, and activities to support positive behavior change. By the afternoon, it follows up to encourage further engagement and gauge whether the recommendations are resonating. With these consistent, friendly nudges, the bot helps team members stay mindful of their well-being and helps leaders understand engagement and productivity trends in real-time.
How to Install and Use the Bot in Your Workspace:
1. Create or Select a Workspace: If you don’t already have a Slack workspace for testing or deployment, set one up at https://slack.com/get-started
.
2. Install the App: Go to install page https://yoice.se/install
, grant the requested permissions, and provide necessary details (e.g., your company name and email).
3. Verify Installation: Once installed, the bot sends a welcome message to you and all members of the workspace, confirming a successful setup.
4. Daily Interaction: Each morning or evening, expect a prompt for a quick check-in. The bot will then deliver personalized recommendations and follow up, helping everyone reflect, learn, and grow—without leaving Slack.
Why It Matters:
Our method isn’t just about tracking well-being; it’s about translating those insights into meaningful changes that improve morale, resilience, and efficiency. With a gentle nudge through Slack’s familiar interface, we make well-being support more accessible and actionable for every team member—no extra tools, no complex onboarding, just a better day at work.