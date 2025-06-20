Workleap AI

Política de retención de datos
Data may be retained for the duration of the subscription to Workleap, or for legitimate business purposes. After the termination of a subscription, data may be retained for up to 90 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Once data reaches the end of its retention period, it is destroyed according to documented procedures. Customers can request earlier data deletion, which is processed within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Customer data is logically segregated by organization with strict access controls. No customer data is used for model training or shared across organizations.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI GPT 4o; Azure OpenAI GPT 4o-mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
LLM does not retain data; interactions in chats/conversations are ephemeral.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Each organization's data is processed ensuring logical separation, maintaining tenant-isolation with enterprise-grade security controls.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All AI/LLM-driven data processing happens within secure US data centers. Customer data remains in the same geographic region throughout processing.