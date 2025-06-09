Política de retención de datos
Peerbound retains messages sent to the Peerbound Slack app for quality assurance and analysis. This data is stored in AWS and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, or upon request from a customer to support@peerbound.com, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Peerbound stores Slack message data and tokens in our AWS cloud. All data is encrypted at rest. Access to our cloud infrastructure is restricted to required members of the Peerbound engineering team.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI's GPT models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
OpenAI retains API abuse monitoring logs (which may include prompts and responses) for up to 30 days to detect and prevent misuse. Application state is only stored where necessary to fulfill a request.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Slack data sent to the OpenAI API is processed in a multi-tenant model and is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying models.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All customer content is stored and processed on OpenAI’s US-based infrastructure.