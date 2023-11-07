Política de retención de datos
Vyond is subject to various retention requirements and retains personal data only for as long as necessary for a specified purpose or legal requirement wherever technically and operationally feasible and in accordance with any applicable regulations. If you are using the Site or the Services through your employer’s multi-seat account, please be aware the Administrator of the account has the ability to delete all personal data processed using the Site or the Services, including any content you create and your account details.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Vyond will remove user data approximately 18 months after the user’s account expires.
If you would like your account to be deleted at any point or have any questions, you can submit a support request at https://help.vyond.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Vyond will store customer data in AWS platform.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI GPT-4o, AWS Claude3 Haiku
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We do not store user input data.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
We do not store user input data.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
We do not store user input data.