Política de retención de datos

The Data Retention and Disposal Policy is too long to paste here, here's a snippet: 4.2 Retention of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Personal Health Information (PHI) All PII and PHI data shall be retained for as long as there is a business purpose (purpose for which the data was originally collected, as defined by the Privacy Policy) or a legal requirement to do so. 4.3 Retention of Customer Data All active customer data shall be retained while the customer remains an active customer, and for up to 1 year after the customer ceases to be an active customer of CoffeePals Technologies Inc, unless the customer has requested the deletion of data. Active customer is defined as an organization in which at least 1 user is actively using the service. After 1 year of any organization's last activity in the service, all organization data (including users, teams, matches, analytics etc) shall be deleted. The retention period of 1 year after the cessation of service must be explicitly stated in all customer contracts. All customer data, after the termination of a contract, must be retained per the contractual agreement between the customer and CoffeePals Technologies Inc. Customer data retention policies may be implemented against customer data on an ad-hoc basis as may be agreed between CoffeePals Technologies Inc and the customer.