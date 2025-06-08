Política de retención de datos
Kotobase only retains data as long as it is necessary to provide translation and collaboration services. By default, messages are processed in real time and are not stored permanently. Minimal metadata (such as user and workspace IDs) may be retained for service functionality, analytics, but no message content is stored beyond what is strictly required for translation.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not archive user message content. Any cached data used for translation is automatically purged. Users may request removal of all associated metadata (e.g. workspace integration details, preferences), which will be permanently deleted from our systems.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Kotobase stores only necessary configuration data (e.g., tokens, preferences, and workspace mapping) in encrypted databases. No user message content is stored long term. All data at rest is encrypted, and data in transit is protected.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Japón
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT-series models (via API)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We do not persist customer message content for LLM purposes.
Any data sent to the LLM is retained only temporarily for processing and is not stored by our application.
OpenAI’s API data retention policies apply.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is processed on a per-request basis and is logically isolated per workspace.
Data sent to the LLM is used only to generate the requested translation or response and is not shared across customers.
We do not use customer data to train or fine
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM requests are processed via OpenAI’s API.
Data may be processed in regions where OpenAI operates its infrastructure, in accordance with OpenAI’s data residency and security policies.
We do not control or override OpenAI’s data processing locations.