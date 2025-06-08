Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Kotobase only retains data as long as it is necessary to provide translation and collaboration services. By default, messages are processed in real time and are not stored permanently. Minimal metadata (such as user and workspace IDs) may be retained for service functionality, analytics, but no message content is stored beyond what is strictly required for translation.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We do not archive user message content. Any cached data used for translation is automatically purged. Users may request removal of all associated metadata (e.g. workspace integration details, preferences), which will be permanently deleted from our systems.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Kotobase stores only necessary configuration data (e.g., tokens, preferences, and workspace mapping) in encrypted databases. No user message content is stored long term. All data at rest is encrypted, and data in transit is protected.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Japón

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI GPT-series models (via API)

Ajustes de retención de LLM We do not persist customer message content for LLM purposes. Any data sent to the LLM is retained only temporarily for processing and is not stored by our application. OpenAI’s API data retention policies apply.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Customer data is processed on a per-request basis and is logically isolated per workspace. Data sent to the LLM is used only to generate the requested translation or response and is not shared across customers. We do not use customer data to train or fine