Política de retención de datos
Meaku Inc. retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including legal and regulatory requirements. This is governed by our commercial engagement with customers. Typically it's retained while we have an active agreement with the customer and up to 365 days after termination.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Meaku Inc. removes all data within 365 days of contract termination with it's customers. We are GDPR compliant and act as data processors on behalf of our customers, we allow deletion or modification of data on request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Meaku Inc. stores data in accordance with the controls and procedures as described by the SOC 2 Compliance framework.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no