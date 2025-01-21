Política de retención de datos
Maybe Solutions Ltd maintain Customer Data for the duration on the contract, deleted data may be held for a maximum of thirty (30) days, after which it will be deleted.,
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Maybe Solutions Ltd will delete the Customer Data within thirty (30) days of the contract termination.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Maybe Solution Ltd stores data is securely housed in state-of-the-art UK data centers, ensuring compliance with local regulations and industry standards such as GDPR.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
GCP Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Your AI provides customisable retention settings to give organisations precise control over data lifecycle management while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Your AI for Slack ensures secure, compliant data handling through a robust data tenancy policy designed to protect your organisation's information
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Your AI for Slack complies with strict data residency standards by ensuring all data is exclusively stored and processed in UK-based data centres.