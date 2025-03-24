Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained as long as MeetHub remains installed in your Slack workspace, unless a deletion request is received.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Users can request data deletion by contacting us at contact@meethub.app. We also periodically review inactive tokens and uninstalled workspaces and remove associated data from our records.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We commit to storing all data securely on AWS infrastructure, using RDS and S3 with encryption at rest enabled.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://meethub.app/privacy