Ravenna
is a Slack-first internal service desk designed for modern IT and Operations teams.
Turn any Slack message, including DM’s, into tickets. You can then edit, assign, manage, and resolve that ticket without ever leaving Slack. Ravenna seamlessly integrates with your existing tools, generates insightful reports, and leverages AI to deliver instant, knowledge-based answers to questions.
Setup in 2 minutes. Free trial for 2 weeks. No credit card required to start.
:link:Integrates with Slack Assistants
: Ravenna was chosen to be one of the first Slack Assistants launch partners, enabling your team to chat with Ravenna in the assistants panel to get answers to common questions, including answers pulled directly from Slack conversations.
:white_check_mark: AI Powered Workflows: Ravenna enables AI-powered workflows in Slack by automating repetitive tasks like ticket creation, approvals, and escalations, reducing manual effort for internal support teams.
:handshake: Seamless Support Experience: No documentation available to answer this question yet? Ravenna automatically creates a ticket when a response isn’t found. Your colleagues get instant help without leaving Slack, and your helpdesk team can manage tickets without switching context.
:brain: AI Knowledge Creation: Creating knowledge content is an emoji away - Just add an emoji to any answer you find in Slack to automatically create a new KB article that is formatted and instantly referenced when a new question is asked.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Full Featured ITSM: Ravenna is the only internal ticketing solution that encourages full ticket lifecycle management in Slack, yet still provides the workflows, reporting, analytics, and AI-powered automations that a growing IT organization needs.
Who is Ravenna for?
Ravenna helps Ops and IT teams instantly find answers, create tickets when needed, and manage them—all without leaving Slack. No more searching through policies or past conversations—just ask Ravenna for a concise, sourced answer.
Your coworkers can use Ravenna to get instant answers to common questions, from PTO policies to IT issues like laptop troubleshooting or software access. It pulls accurate responses from existing knowledge and even creates new knowledge docs automatically.
Need to take action? Just tell Ravenna what to do—create, merge, reassign, or request approvals on tickets with a simple Slack message.
Get Started Today
Set up Ravenna in just 2 minutes—no credit card required. Start your free 2-week trial and see how AI-powered automation transforms your internal support. Try Ravenna today!
Ravenna's AI features are off by default, and you must opt-in to use AI functionality in Ravenna. AI generated content may contain inaccuracies. A paid Slack plan is required to access the Ravenna AI agent in the Slack App container. All other Ravenna features can be accessed on a free Slack plan.
For more information, please visit Ravenna's help site https://ravenna.ai/contact