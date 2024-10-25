Política de retención de datos
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope.
The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope. The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Marvin's Data Storage Policy prioritizes security and compliance:
Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3/1.2).
Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) restricts access to authorized data only.
Isolation: Tenant data is logically separated.
Retention: Aligns with contracts; secure deletion within 7 days of termination.
Backup: Regular encrypted backups with recovery options.
Compliance: Meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, etc.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use AWS Cloud to store data.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is logically isolated using team-based IDs to ensure strict data separation
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All data is processed and stored in AWS data centres, ensuring compliance with data localization requirements