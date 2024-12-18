Never miss a beat with notifications from Jira, JSM, and Confluence appsStay updated on key changes and insights from your favorite Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Confluence apps without leaving Slack. Notifier by Appfire is a free ChatOps integration that alerts your team in real time.:fire: With Notifier by Appfire, your team can::mega: Receive real-time updates and alerts directly in Slack to keep work moving.:computer: Work smarter, not harder with notifications sent directly to users or specific channels.:speech_balloon: Centralize notifications to bridge the gap between platforms and stay aligned.:wrench: How it works: Once integrated with a compatible Jira, JSM, or Confluence app, Notifier by Appfire sends valuable insights, actionable updates, and key alerts — like inventory warnings or project status changes — straight to Slack. One Slack workspace can be integrated with multiple apps. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and designed to keep your team informed and efficient.
Notifier by Appfire podrá ver:
Notifier by Appfire podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our app. After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS. We store only the minimum data necessary for our application to function.
Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Customers can request data deletion at any time by contacting securityrequest@appfire.com.
Additionally, all data is automatically deleted when the app is uninstalled from Slack or when the token related to the app is revoked
Conforme con la HIPAA
yes
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
yes
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@appfire.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)