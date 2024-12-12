Polls for Slack

Política de retención de datos
1. Poll Data:
- Users can manage and delete their own poll data through the app interface or by submitting a support request.
2. User Metadata (e.g., Slack User IDs):
- Retained for the duration of the user's association with the app
- Inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 12 months of no activity
3. Audit Logs:
- Retained for up to 180 days for troubleshooting and compliance purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
1. Archival:
- Poll data is archived after 12 months of inactivity.
- Archived data is encrypted and securely stored with limited access.
2. Removal:
- Active polls and their responses are retained as long as the polls remain active.
- Archived or closed polls are automatically deleted after 180 days
- Users may request data removal via the app interface or support channels, and requests are processed within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
1. Location:
- All poll data and related metadata are stored on secure servers located in US West, compliant with data privacy regulations.
2. Security Measures:
- Access Control: Data is accessible only to authorized personnel based on role-based access controls (RBAC).
3. Storage Duration:
- Poll data is stored indefinitely unless the user or workspace admin explicitly removes it via app interface or request or by submitting a support request.
- Backups are maintained for disaster recovery purposes and are stored securely for up to 30 days.
4. Third-Party Services:
- Poll data and metadata are stored using our hosting provider (Railway), which complies with global data protection standards.
- Third-party services used for backups or analytics are vetted for security and compliance.
5. Data Segregation:
- Data from different workspaces is logically separated to ensure privacy and prevent unauthorized cross-access.
6. Data Recovery:
- In case of data loss or corruption, recovery processes ensure minimal downtime, using redundant backups.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host our data using Railway, a modern cloud hosting platform. Railway provides scalable and secure infrastructure for our application's needs.
Specifically:
- Databases: We use PostgreSQL and Redis, hosted on Railway, for storing poll data and managing app functionalities.
- Security: Data is encrypted at rest and in transit, ensuring compliance with industry standards.
- Scalability: Railway's infrastructure allows us to scale seamlessly as our user base grows.
- Backups: Automated backups are configured to prevent data loss and ensure disaster recovery.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Railway
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no