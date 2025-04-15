Quadratic Voting

Política de retención de datos
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud SQL
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no