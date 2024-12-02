From on-call duty to customer support roles, Shiftkeeper makes rotation scheduling effortless. With thoughtful workflows and intuitive interfaces, you can create schedules, view shift calendars, request coverage, make ad-hoc overrides, and more — all seamlessly within Slack.:arrows_counterclockwise:Easily create daily, weekly or custom rotations that match your team's needs.:raised_hands:One schedule, multiple responders — perfect for critical on-call duties.:left_right_arrow:Limit your schedule shifts to specific times, e.g., only business hours.:handshake:Life happens — request shift coverage from teammates without the back-and-forth.:twisted_rightwards_arrows:Quickly adjust schedule shifts ad-hoc, without disrupting your rotation settings.:bell:Never miss a shift with timely Slack notifications.:calendar:Keep track of your on-call shifts on your own calendar app.:mega:Mention your on-call teammates across Slack with auto-updating user groups.:hash:Keep your team updated about shift and schedule changes.:technologist:Build your own workflows on top of Shiftkeeper.Add Shiftkeeper to Slack to get started, or learn more about it at