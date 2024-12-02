Mailgun Alerts

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications. This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.

Política de almacenamiento de datos There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.

App/servicio con subencargados no