Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Mandala will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following: - 12-24 months for most user data - Only keep data as long as necessary for the stated purpose - Allow users to delete their own data when possible - Clearly document what data is kept and for how long

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Mandala will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following: - Automatic archiving of inactive data - Process deletion requests within 30 days - Have a secure method to verify deletion requesters - Ensure deleted data is also removed from backups (within a reasonable timeframe) - Maintain records of data deletion requests and completions

Política de almacenamiento de datos Mandala will store Customer Data in accordance with the following: - Use industry-standard encryption for data at rest and in transit - Maintain least-privilege access to data - Maintain regular, encrypted backups - Conduct regular security assessments

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Anthropic Claude

Ajustes de retención de LLM By default, Anthropic retains prompts (inputs) and outputs generated through the Claude API for 30 days from the date of receipt or generation. After this period, the data is automatically deleted from Anthropic’s backend systems

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Location: Anthropic is a global company and may process data in various countries where it or its partners (e.g., cloud providers like AWS) operate. It processes data in Europe and the USA