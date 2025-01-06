Swa for Slack: Enterprise AI, Right Where Your Team Works

Swa is an AI orchestration platform designed to help teams like yours quickly and easily adopt and scale AI without the usual complexity and challenges facing AI adoption today. It integrates the power of leading AI models - including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and Perplexity - directly into Slack. Swa provides secure, quick, and seamless access to all your generative AI agents directly within your existing workflow, eliminating the need for new applications, context switching, technical barriers, lengthy setup, or learning. Our integration with Slack enables your entire organization to interact with it, allowing you to securely automate workflows, analyze information, build no-code agents, and significantly boost overall productivity.

Insert images from Ben Solve Your Biggest AI Adoption Challenges

Swa removes the barriers that keep companies from using AI effectively:

Too many tools and no clear starting point? Swa unifies AI into one Slack-native platform. Worried about cost? Pay only for what you use. Concerned about security? Swa meets enterprise compliance standards. Overwhelmed by new apps? Swa lives where your team already works. Need AI to work with your files and knowledge? Swa retrieves answers from your own documents securely. Worried about reliability or hallucinations? Swa uses multiple models with built-in failover and transparency. Why Teams Choose Swa

AI Your Team Actually Uses- Employees stay in Slack and get AI support exactly where conversations, tasks, and decisions already happen. Zero learning curve, zero disruption. The Right Model for Every Task- Swa is model-agnostic. It automatically selects the best LLM for your request, eliminating the confusion of choosing tools or juggling dozens of apps. Build No-Code AI Agents in Minutes- Marketing, HR, Finance, Ops—any team can create custom Slack-based agents that automate repetitive tasks, answer questions, or connect with internal systems. No engineering required. Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance- Your data stays protected. Swa is designed for organizations that must meet strict governance requirements, making it safe for company-wide AI adoption. Usage-Based Pricing—No Per-Seat Fees- Scale AI across your entire organization without budget roadblocks or bloated tool stacks. Unified Management & Billing- One integration, one platform, one invoice. Centralize governance and eliminate AI tool sprawl. Start Using AI in Slack Today

Install Swa from the Slack Marketplace and give your entire company fast, secure, and intuitive access to enterprise-grade AI—right inside the platform they already love. No new tools. No complexity. Just powerful AI, all in one place. How to Use Swa: • Engage in Public Channels: Simply mention @Swa to kick off a conversation and get the insights you need! • Connect in Private Channels: Want a bit more privacy? Just mention @Swa for tailored discussions in private spaces. • Direct Messages Made Easy: Send a message directly—no need for an @ sign, just type away! Paid plan users experience Swa as a dedicated AI agent in the app container. Free plan users can continue chatting with Swa through standard direct message threads. • Customize Your Agents: Seamlessly edit and manage your agents through the App Home tab. Install today to boost productivity, spark creativity, and simplify life - all from Slack. Note: Generative AI can occasionally produce inaccurate or incomplete information. We recommend reviewing responses for accuracy before making decisions based on them.