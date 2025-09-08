Política de retención de datos
Will Wise retains customer data only for the time necessary to fulfill its intended purpose. By default, message content used for processing (e.g. summarization or classification) is not stored permanently. Configuration settings (e.g. selected LLM model, temperature, token limits) are retained as long as the workspace uses the app.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is not archived. When a workspace removes the app, all associated data is hard-deleted, including API keys, user configurations, and workspace settings. No recovery is possible after deletion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Will Wise stores only minimal metadata (e.g. user preferences, model configurations) in encrypted form. No message content from Slack is stored after processing. All data is stored following best practices for encryption at rest and in transit.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted (containerized backend services and encrypted database)
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, Gemini 1.5 Flash, GPT-4O, GPT-4 Turbo Preview, GPT-3.5 Turbo
Ajustes de retención de LLM
LLM interactions are configured to not retain customer data. Prompts and completions are ephemeral and used only for generating responses in real-time.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
LLMs are used in stateless, request-only mode. No training or fine-tuning is performed on customer inputs. No customer-specific data is retained by the LLM provider.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM providers (e.g., OpenAI) store and process data in accordance with their regional policies. No message content is stored on the LLM side after processing.