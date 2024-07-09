Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data. Data is stored up to 24 months

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage. Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service. All data in encrypted at transit and at rest. Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-nn9Zgbcli3BSR6Of_Vp8hTRwpodq9Ae-KP2wLf0uOA/edit?tab=t.0

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice

Ajustes de retención de LLM LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data