Política de retención de datos

Our website integrates with Slack to enhance communication by sending automated notifications to your Slack workspace. We prioritize data privacy and handle only the minimal data necessary to perform this function. What We Collect To enable Slack integration and deliver notifications, we collect and store: Slack Workspace URL OAuth Access Token Slack User ID (used for sending direct notifications) We do not collect or store message content, conversation history, user emails, or any other personal identifiable information (PII) beyond the Slack user ID. Purpose of Data Collection This data is collected solely to: Authenticate and authorize our integration with your Slack workspace Deliver system-generated notifications to specific Slack channels or users Data Storage & Retention All collected data is stored securely in our encrypted database. Data is retained only while your Slack workspace remains connected to our website. If the integration is disconnected (e.g., via token revocation or manual disconnect), all associated data is automatically deleted within 7 days. Data Deletion Workspace administrators can request data deletion at any time by contacting us at admin@socialblaze.ai. All deletion requests are processed and completed within 72 hours of confirmation. Once deleted, data is permanently removed from our systems. Data Security All data is encrypted at rest using secure industry-standard encryption. All communication between our website and Slack is encrypted in transit via HTTPS/TLS. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel and protected through access control and monitoring. Data Sharing We do not sell, rent, or share your Slack data with any third parties. Your data is used solely for enabling and managing Slack notifications through our platform.