스타트업 지원사업 알림

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain only the minimal data required to provide our Slack app services (e.g., team name, team ID, webhook information, and installing user ID). This data is kept for as long as the user maintains the app installed. If the user uninstalls the app or requests deletion of their data, we will remove it promptly and securely.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We do not archive user data unless it is required for legal or compliance purposes. Once a user or organization no longer uses our service or specifically requests data removal, we securely erase the related information in accordance with our internal procedures and applicable regulations.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All user data is stored in a secure cloud environment protected by industry-standard security measures, such as encryption in transit and at rest. Access to this data is strictly limited to authorized personnel, and we periodically review and update our security controls to ensure ongoing protection. We may store or process data in different regions to enhance availability or meet regulatory requirements, but always in compliance with relevant data protection laws.

App/servicio con subencargados no