Política de retención de datos
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
As of now, OpenAI’s services are hosted on Microsoft Azure and AWS infrastructure, primarily in the U.S. Data residency options may be available in collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which supports certain regional deployments.