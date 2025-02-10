Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Política de almacenamiento de datos reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/reMarkable-s-privacy-policy

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.