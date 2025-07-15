Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain user data (including workspace metadata, user profiles, newsletters, templates, and analytics) for as long as the user’s workspace account remains active. Draft newsletters are stored until the user deletes them or their workspace subscription ends. Engagement metrics are retained for up to 24 months for reporting purposes, after which they are automatically removed or anonymized. Users can request earlier deletion of their data at any time via our support channel.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When a workspace account is canceled or a user is removed: All associated data (newsletters, templates, metrics) is archived for up to 30 days to allow for accidental recovery requests. After 30 days, archived data is permanently deleted from our active databases and backups during the next backup cycle (within 60 days). Users may also request immediate deletion via our support channel. All deletions are irreversible once processed.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is stored securely on AWS cloud infrastructure, protected by encryption at rest and in transit (TLS 1.2+). Access to production and staging environments is restricted to authorized personnel only. Sensitive data (such as authentication tokens and API keys) is stored encrypted and never logged in plain text. We do not store Slack messages directly; we only store newsletter content, associated metadata, and analytics necessary for app functionality.

App/servicio con subencargados no