Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We store minimal user and message data required for core functionality. User info (e.g., user ID, email) is stored securely and removed upon uninstallation or request. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Users may request deletion of their personal data by contacting us at hello@adeption.io. Upon receiving and verifying the request, we will process the deletion in accordance with our data retention and privacy policies. Inactive data is securely archived with encryption and restricted access, while sensitive or obsolete data is permanently deleted using secure methods and documented procedures. Special handling is applied to sensitive or legally protected data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The Data Storage Policy outlines secure and consistent practices for storing data at Adeption, covering digital and physical data. It specifies approved storage locations, access controls, encryption methods, and backup requirements.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda, Países Bajos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud services

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft Azure

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://drive.google.com/file/d/186qKfRyVQtQO2D8oFgzog9WaBFAPrBAW/view

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) GPT 4-o

Ajustes de retención de LLM We prioritize no data retention for LLM tools and prohibit use of customer data for model training. Any necessary temporary storage must be controlled, region-specific, and aligned with Adeption's policies.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM We ensure data privacy, security, and legal compliance when using LLMs. We maintain ownership of all inputs and outputs, prioritize platforms with zero retention or single-tenant setups, and adhere to data residency laws.