Bring your CRM and agent builder into Slack with Clarify. :speech_balloon: Chat with Rep, your AI assistant, in a DM or any channel. Rep has full context on your pipeline - answering questions, looking up records, creating and updating contacts and deals, and helping you prep for meetings. Ask follow-ups in a thread and Rep picks up right where you left off. :robot_face: Rep works across Slack too - searching messages, finding teammates, reading pins, and browsing channels to get you the context you need. :zap: Build and run custom AI agents directly in Slack that automate your workflows - routing inbound leads, updating deal stages, sending follow-ups. Your agents run in the background and keep your pipeline moving. :house: Open the Clarify Home tab for a daily briefing of upcoming meetings, deals closing this month, and tasks that need :bell: Stay in the loop with smart notifications for comments, @mentions, record updates, and deal owner changes. :link: Share a Clarify link and a rich preview automatically surfaces key details like stage, amount, close date, and more. The AI agent requires a paid Slack plan. All other features, including Home tab, notifications, link previews, and chatting with Rep via DMs and @mentions in channels, work on any Slack plan. Rep is powered by a large language model. Responses may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. Always verify important information before acting on it.