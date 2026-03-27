The Outreach integration for Slack keeps revenue teams connected and in sync where work happens. Get real-time updates, alerts, and reminders - without breaking focus. When a teammate is @mentioned in Outreach, they’ll receive a message into Slack they can reply to instantly, so conversations continue seamlessly and deals don’t stall. By bringing collaboration into Slack, teams respond faster and stay aligned across deals, turning conversations into closed-won outcomes. Outreach is an end-to-end AI Revenue Platform for all go-to-market teams. By embedding agentic AI across every revenue workflow, Outreach increases sales productivity, boosts pipeline, and gives leaders the visibility and predictability they need to grow revenue at scale. Outreach can use AI to generate responses, which may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete — please review and verify outputs before relying on them.