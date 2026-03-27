Política de retención de datos
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data retention is set by the data controller.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data archival and removal is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data storage is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI GPT-4.1 family models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
The lifetime of user-accessible data is managed by the users.
LLM traces follow our standard retention policy.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
The same tenancy policy applies to the data that is accessible to the users. We use multi-tenant infrastructure, with logical isolation at the tenant level.
LLM traces are not user-accessible.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
The user-accessible data is stored in the tenant database.
LLM traces and related data are stored in US.