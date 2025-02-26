Birthday Bot • Wishly

:birthday: Birthday and Work Anniversary Greetings — Acknowledge and celebrate your coworkers' special days.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:tada: Engaging & Tailorable Copywriting — Wishly delivers warm and lively messages, with the option to include a GIF or personalize each note.
:negative_squared_cross_mark: Opt-out Feature — Individuals can choose not to participate in birthday or work anniversary celebrations if they wish.
:no_bell: Weekend Flexibility — For birthdays on weekends, decide whether to send greetings the following Monday or a bit early on Friday.
:date: Upcoming Events Overview — Browse upcoming events and search for anyone's birthday with ease.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless Date Collection — Allow Wishly to automatically reach out to colleagues for their birth dates.
:ledger: Bulk Import via Spreadsheet — Utilize a provided spreadsheet to import important dates effortlessly.
:lock: Integration with Private Channels — Add Wishly to any public or private channels within your workspace.
:alarm_clock: Advance Buddies Notifications — Get timely reminders about upcoming birthdays and work anniversaries.
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Multi-language Support — Celebrate in English, French, Spanish, or Portuguese, whether it's aniversário, cumpleaños, or anniversaire—Wishly has you covered!
:one: It Offers the Most Comprehensive FeaturesSay goodbye to traditional birthday cards! With Wishly, you can keep track of birthdays and always send your wishes punctually.
:two: It's Incredibly User-Friendly
:three: It's the Most Cost-Effective Option — Up to 75% Less Expensive Than Competitors
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.