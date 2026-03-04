Ava — The AI Head of Talent for Startup Hiring Ava is your startup’s secret weapon — an AI head of talent built for founders, recruiters, and hiring managers who need to move fast. She helps your team find, evaluate, and hire top talent automatically, running your entire recruiting pipeline inside Slack.

Forget spending hours on recruiting admin or paying agency fees. With Ava, AI handles it all — faster, smarter, and cheaper. The future of AI hiring has arrived. What Ava Can Do

Ava runs your entire hiring flow from start to finish, acting as your AI-powered head of talent and full recruiting team inside Slack: 1. Screen applicants intelligently — review resumes, interview notes, and qualifications to identify the best fits. 2. Source and headhunt top talent — automatically search across platforms, networks, and LinkedIn for skilled candidates. 3. Send personalized outreach — write and deliver messages that build real connections and convert talent to conversations. 4. Book interviews with only the best candidates — coordinate schedules, confirm slots, and update your calendar automatically. 5. Learn and evolve with every hire — Ava continuously improves from past hiring decisions, making her an indispensable part of your startup team. Ava integrates directly with your Slack workspace to make recruiting seamless for lean startup teams — sourcing, screening, and hiring top talent without leaving your workspace. Recruiting & Candidate Management

- Create, search, and manage candidates in Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) such as Ashby or our FREE Invisible ATS. - Post, update, and retrieve job listings instantly, filtering by title, department, or location. - Screen applicants automatically by matching resumes and interview notes with job requirements. - Track candidate statuses, notes, and progress directly within Slack. - Find world-class talent using AI-powered sourcing — search by skills, titles, experience, company, or location. - Instantly reaccess sourcing results or candidate profiles you’ve seen before. Communication & Outreach

- Instantly find verified contact details (emails, phone numbers) from trusted sources. - Send outreach or follow-up emails directly from Gmail, maintaining your brand’s tone and message. - Use natural language to search your inbox (e.g., “emails from Sarah about the front-end role”). - Automatically draft and suggest high-quality replies for candidate messages. Calendar & Scheduling

- Sync with Google Calendar to view, create, update, or cancel interviews and meetings. - Access real-time event details without leaving Slack. Data & File Handling

- Analyze or summarize recruiting data in Google Sheets using natural language queries. - Instantly update cells and lists from Slack — no spreadsheet formulas needed. - Extract and manage text or data from resumes, PDFs, or images. Technical & Research Assistance

- Review GitHub repositories or profiles to assess code quality, experience, and seniority. - Search the web for live data on companies, people, or technologies — instantly. Custom Rules & Automation

- Set custom preferences and automation rules to tailor Ava’s behavior to your hiring process. - Update or remove automations anytime as your recruiting strategy evolves. Ava is powered by a cutting-edge Large Language Model (LLM), designed to act as your AI recruiting assistant and head of talent. While Ava strives for accuracy, she may occasionally generate incomplete or outdated details — always verify key decisions. Give your startup the unfair advantage in hiring. With Ava, your AI head of talent, recruiting no longer slows you down — it accelerates your company’s growth.