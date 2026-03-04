Política de retención de datos
Our app retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the service. Data is stored securely and deleted upon user request. We do not retain messages or files beyond the period specified in our privacy policy. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our app retains user data for as long as necessary to provide the service. Data is securely deleted from our systems upon user request, or account deactivation. Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support. We do not archive user data beyond the retention period specified in our privacy policy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Our app stores user and company data on secure servers hosted by Google Cloud in the EU and the US. Data is retained only as long as necessary to provide the service and is deleted according to our data retention policy. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Bélgica
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
GPT4o, GPT4.1, GPT4o-mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
By default, OpenAI retains API data (inputs and outputs) for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, unless required by law to retain it longer.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
We use OpenAI as our LLM provider. Customer data submitted to the LLM API is logically isolated and not accessible to other customers. By default, OpenAI does not use submitted data to train or improve its models unless explicitly opted in
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
We use OpenAI as our LLM provider. For eligible customers, we offer data residency options in Europe, the US, and other regions, ensuring that customer data is processed and stored at rest within the selected geographic area.