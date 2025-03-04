Política de retención de datos
User data will be stored at all times while TaskHub is installed to a workspace. When uninstalling Taskup from a workspace, all user and workspace data relevant to that installation will be securely and irreversibly deleted.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you would like to request access to or deletion of your data. Please send an email to support@bryllyant.com. Include your contact information, information to identify your data, and reason for the request and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Critical and sensitive data will be stored on secured servers and systems with restricted access.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no