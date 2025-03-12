Política de retención de datos
SecureFlag retains only the data necessary to support the app functionality, such as installation and state details. All data is securely stored and managed in accordance with our internal data retention policy. No message content or Slack user PII is stored, except for email addresses obtained from the SecureFlag subscription for personal notifications.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
SecureFlag removes data in accordance with our data retention policy. When the app is uninstalled from a workspace, the associated data is marked as inactive and retained for up to one year before being permanently deleted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
SecureFlag stores all data securely in accordance with our internal data storage policies. Data related to the app is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols, with all public access fully restricted.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no