Política de retención de datos
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Cube.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer’s data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a company’s data cannot be restored. Cube may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer. Cube will hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Cube configures full, daily database backups for all data stored for us by our cloud services provider. Backups are retained for 35 days. If a database instance is deleted, all associated backups are also automatically deleted. Backups are periodically tested by the Cube engineering team.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Claude Sonnet via AWS Bedrock
Ajustes de retención de LLM
AWS Bedrock doesn't store or log your prompts and completions.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
No customer data is used to train or fine-tune the underlying models. The customer retains full control over whether and how LLM features are enabled in your environment.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM models are used in US based regions via AWS.