Política de retención de datos
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. Personal data is retained while you have an active account. We delete or anonymize data when it's no longer needed. For compliance purposes, accounting data is retained for 7 years and anti-money laundering data for 5-10 years as required by law.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon account termination or data deletion requests, Stilla removes customer data from our active systems. We provide customers the ability to export their data before deletion. Data removal follows our privacy policy timelines and includes secure deletion from backups. Customers have the right to request data deletion under GDPR and other applicable privacy laws.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is encrypted in transit and, sensitive information such as API keys are also encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption. Data is stored within the EU/EEA. We maintain strict access controls, role-based permissions, and data isolation between customers. Our security practices have been validated through a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero findings.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Bélgica
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host our data on Google Cloud Platform using industry-standard security practices and in compliance with SOC 2 Type II requirements.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Gemini, Claude, and other third-party AI models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. We also maintain Zero Data Retention agreements with all LLM providers.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Stilla uses multiple LLM providers to deliver AI capabilities to customers. Customer data processed by LLMs maintains strict isolation between customers. LLM processing follows the same security and privacy controls as our core services.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM processing occurs globally on Google Cloud Platform using their AI inference services. Customer data follows our data transfer safeguards and contractual protections to ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws.