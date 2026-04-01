Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Política de almacenamiento de datos ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://security.ezcater.com/