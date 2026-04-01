Política de retención de datos
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Política de almacenamiento de datos
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no