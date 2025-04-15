Built by Plerion, Pleri is your AI security engineer who works right inside Slack to help your team stay on top of cloud security, without switching tools or missing a beat. Like any great engineer, Pleri has a wide range of skills, here are a few examples:

:white_check_mark: Identifying risks in your cloud environment by spotting misconfigurations and vulnerabilities quickly.

:white_check_mark: Prioritizing what matters by focusing on real risks through an understanding of your unique cloud context.

:white_check_mark: Taking smart action by opening PRs, filing tickets, and adding context so your team can move quickly.

:white_check_mark: Keeping you in control by making every action visible, explainable, and reviewable. Cloud security is a team effort, and it should happen right inside Slack, where your team already works. About Plerion:

Plerion is an Australian, AI-driven cloud security platform, with an AI engineer built-in. We help our customers achieve better security outcomes in less time, by simplifying cloud security. Pleri's AI-powered features may generate responses, summaries, or suggestions that are not always accurate. Be sure to confirm important details.