Política de retención de datos
Perfect Wiki retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration service. We do not store Slack messages or any personal user data beyond what is required for functionality, such as user IDs and authentication tokens.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not archive user data. If a user uninstalls the Perfect Wiki Slack add-in, all related data (e.g., access tokens, user identifiers) will be permanently deleted within 180 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is hosted on trusted cloud infrastructure located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Canada. We do not share, sell, or expose any user data to third parties.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania, Reino Unido, Francia, Canadá
Información del alojamiento de datos
It's cloud hosted solution
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Perfect Wiki does not train LLM models on customer data. Input data sent to ChatGPT is not stored or used to improve underlying models. We do not retain LLM prompts or responses beyond the duration required to generate the response in real time.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Perfect Wiki uses ChatGPT to provide AI-powered answers and content suggestions. Each customer's data is logically isolated during processing to ensure strict data separation. No cross-customer data access occurs at any point.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM requests processed through Perfect Wiki are handled by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which may operate on servers located in the United States or other regions depending on OpenAI’s infrastructure. Perfect Wiki does not control or specify the exact data residency