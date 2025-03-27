Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Perfect Wiki retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration service. We do not store Slack messages or any personal user data beyond what is required for functionality, such as user IDs and authentication tokens.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We do not archive user data. If a user uninstalls the Perfect Wiki Slack add-in, all related data (e.g., access tokens, user identifiers) will be permanently deleted within 180 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is hosted on trusted cloud infrastructure located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Canada. We do not share, sell, or expose any user data to third parties.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Alemania, Reino Unido, Francia, Canadá

Información del alojamiento de datos It's cloud hosted solution

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud Platform

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT

Ajustes de retención de LLM Perfect Wiki does not train LLM models on customer data. Input data sent to ChatGPT is not stored or used to improve underlying models. We do not retain LLM prompts or responses beyond the duration required to generate the response in real time.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Perfect Wiki uses ChatGPT to provide AI-powered answers and content suggestions. Each customer's data is logically isolated during processing to ensure strict data separation. No cross-customer data access occurs at any point.