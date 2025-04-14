Política de retención de datos
At Ivy, we only store the tasks you create and manage within our app (descriptions, status, and timestamps). We do not collect or store any personal information about users or team information from your Slack workspace. Task data is retained while you actively use the app.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Ivy automatically deletes all your task data when you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace. If you wish to have your data removed while still using the app, you can request immediate deletion at any time by contacting us at info@tryivy.app.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Ivy stores your task data following industry software standards and best practices. All data is securely maintained in both a cloud-hosted PostgreSQL database provided by render.com and in official Redis cloud solutions. These enterprise-grade platforms ensure your task data remains secure, available, and properly backed up.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
redis.com, render.com
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no