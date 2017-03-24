Política de retención de datos
do not explicitly delete user content: responsibility of user.
User account closure - immediate disassociation with all identifying links to any project that may still exist.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
system backups are only source of archive. User deletion of data will cause backups to not have that data anymore. Backup retention is snapshot of varying length of time; max 12 months.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data stored encrypted-at-rest in AWS only.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados