Política de retención de datos
RobinRelay retains customer data in accordance with its internal policy. Operational and execution logs are retained for 90 days for troubleshooting and security purposes, after which they are permanently deleted. Database backups are kept for 7 days on a rolling basis. System configuration data is retained for the duration of the customer’s active service agreement.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is automatically deleted after its retention period (e.g., logs after 90 days). Access to data is strictly controlled, and any manual access for troubleshooting is logged. Upon service termination, system configuration data is removed to ensure compliance with privacy principles.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is stored in encrypted cloud infrastructure using AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. The platform uses IP whitelisting and access controls to protect data. Data is only accessible to authorized personnel via secure, auditable access mechanisms.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on Azure.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI
Ajustes de retención de LLM
RobinRelay's integration with Azure OpenAI does not retain customer prompts or outputs. No customer data is stored or used for model training or fine-tuning.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
RobinRelay’s LLM operates in a single-tenant Azure environment managed by Microsoft, ensuring data isolation and secure model usage per customer deployment.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
RobinRelay’s LLM stores and processes data within the Azure region selected by the customer, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements.