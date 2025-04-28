Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud storage

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.