Política de retención de datos
Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud storage
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Mavis uses the US Region as the location of infrastructure that OpenAI uses to provide services and store data. Data residency does not apply to system data, which may be processed and stored outside the selected region.