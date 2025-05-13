Política de retención de datos
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the Syntro account exists. Customers can decide to delete their data. You can read more of our security practices at: https://www.dailybot.com/security — You can read more about data retention in our privacy policy at: https://syntro.io/privacy-policy
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon DailyBot organization and customer deletion, DailyBot deletes customer data from the production environments within 6 days after request. Our backups are deleted within 14 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
DailyBot’s servers, databases and artifacts are securely hosted on Amazon AWS in the U.S. AWS certifies their physical security with comprehensive compliance and controls, including allowing physical access to personnel with a validated business need, logged and monitored access, electronic surveillance and professional security personnel at all data center entry points. AWS is accredited against multiple security industry certifications including ISO27001. More details are available from the AWS website. Each and every connection made to DailyBot is end-to-end encrypted over HTTPS, using TLS 1.2. DailyBot forces HTTPS for all services, including our public website. Our Enterprise customers data is stored in containers encrypted with AES256 (a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard) in multiple physical locations within the United States.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Antigua y Barbuda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud storage
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We don’t offer user-controlled data retention settings; instead, we follow OpenAI and Anthropic’s default retention policies. These providers retain data only as needed for operations and legal compliance. Our security follows industry standards.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customers can toggle LLM processing for their Syntro agent. We use models from OpenAI and Anthropic ensuring data privacy. Users retain data rights, and both providers allow data retention management, encryption, and controls to comply with policies.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI models process data in the US, while Anthropic’s models allow customer-defined data residency. DailyBot maintains SOC2 Type II compliance, with all services based in the US, ensuring adherence to regional data storage and processing regulations.