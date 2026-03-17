Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS, Azure, GCP

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://levenza.com/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)

Ajustes de retención de LLM We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.