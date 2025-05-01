Política de retención de datos
Rephrase does not retain any message content. Rephrased text is processed in memory and immediately discarded after the interaction is complete. The only data retained is OAuth tokens necessary for authentication and message delivery.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users can revoke the app’s access at any time via Slack’s app settings, which immediately invalidates their token. Upon revocation, all associated tokens are removed from our database. We do not archive user data or store any historical Slack content.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
OAuth tokens are securely stored in our database using encrypted environment variables and best practices. No Slack messages or rephrased content are stored. Message content is only transmitted temporarily to a third-party AI API for processing, and not persisted.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Google’s Gemini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Rephrase does not store message content.
Google Gemini does not retain or log prompts or completions when used via API.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Rephrase sends message content to Google’s Gemini API for processing.
No data is stored by Rephrase or used for training.
Google does not retain or log content per their generative AI data protection terms.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Message content is processed by Google Gemini in the United States.
Data is not stored or persisted by Rephrase or Google.