Rephrase for Slack

Give your Slack messages a second look—before you hit send.

Whether you're writing to a teammate, manager, or stakeholder, /rephrase helps make your message sound clear, confident, and semi-formal with just one command. :sparkles: How it works: Use /rephrase your message in any channel or DM Instantly see a cleaner version of your message in a modal Review, copy, and send with confidence Need another variation? Hit the “Redo” button to generate a new one :writing_hand: Perfect for: Polishing quick updates Softening direct feedback Clarifying awkward phrasing :rocket: Make your tone consistent, your writing sharper, and your Slack communication stronger — all without leaving the app. :warning: Disclaimer: This app uses a generative AI language model. Responses may occasionally be inaccurate or inappropriate. Please review all suggestions before sending.