Performance Reviews by Wrenly

Política de retención de datos

I will retain customer data only as needed to make the app function. I will only retain data directly supplied from users to the app. I will not listen to or save any messages not supplied directly through the app. Data is retained for 90 days after Slack app is uninstalled unless a user requests data deletion. Upon data deletion request the associated user and account data will be deleted within 30 days. While the Slack app is installed the user and account data is retained indefinitely.